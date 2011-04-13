How To Unlock Your iPhone For Any Carrier Without Jailbreaking

Photo: Associated Press

A new service claims it can unlock your iPhone 4 to run on any carrier without jailbreaking your device.It works by adjusting your phone’s IMEI to work on any carrier. An IMEI is a number unique to every GSM phone that allows your carrier to identify your device.



The service, from GSM Phone Source, will cost you $180. That’s a hefty price, but worth it if you really want to unlock your phone to work on any GSM carrier such as AT&T or T-Mobile. (It’ll also work with many international carriers).

When you sign up for the service, you provide them with your phone’s IMEI. They’ll email you within 48 hours to confirm your phone has been unlocked. After another sync with iTunes, you can then insert any GSM sim card into your iPhone.

To find your phone’s IMEI, plug it into iTunes, click the Summary tab for your iPhone, and click the words “Phone Number.” Your IMEI will pop up.

BGR tried unlocking an iPhone 4 with the service and says it works.

One caveat though: BGR warns there’s always a chance Apple can put your IMEI back in the registry and negate the whole process, so use this service at your own risk.

Also keep in mind this will only work with the GSM (AT&T) iPhone, not the Verizon iPhone.

[Via BGR]

