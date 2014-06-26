Here's An Easy Way IPhone 5S Users Can Unlock Their Phones With Wet Hands

Hopping out of the shower to answer your iPhone 5S just got a little easier.

For iPhone 5S users, the Touch ID fingerprint sensor offers a quick and easy way to unlock your phones — so long as your hands are dry.

Reddit user sm0114 discovered a surprisingly simple trick to unlock your iPhone 5S even with wet hands, it just requires that you take a shower or bath first.

If you take a shower or bath, or really just hold your finger under water long enough to get a “waterlogged” fingerprint, you can run the Touch ID program and enroll the new waterlogged fingerprint.

This way, your iPhone can now recognise the bloated fingerprint even after you’ve been showering or swimming.

To enroll a new fingerprint, simply go to Settings, select “Touch ID & Passcode,” tap “Add a Fingerprint,” and follow the instructions. The iPhone 5S allows for up to five stored fingerprints at once.

