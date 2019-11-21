How to unlink a Spotify account from your PS4 in 2 different ways

Shutterstock There are two ways to unlink your Spotify account on a PS4.

You can unlink your Spotify account from a PS4 simply by logging out of the Spotify app.

You can also unlink your Spotify account by logging into your PSN account on the PlayStation website and clicking “Unlink” on the PS Music page.

Linking your Spotify account to your PS4 gives you complete access to your Spotify music from your console, but you can only link it to one PS4 at a time.

When you link your Spotify account to your PS4, you get access to everything in your Spotify account, and can listen to music on the PS4 as easily as on your phone, computer, or other linked device.

You can only link your Spotify account to one PS4 at a time, though. Luckily, if you need to unlink your Spotify account from a PS4, there are two ways to do that.

How to unlink Spotify from the PS4



If you have access to your PS4, the easiest way to unlink your Spotify account is from within the Spotify app.

1. Using your controller, start the Spotify app.

2. Select your account name at the top right of the screen.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Select your account from the top right of the page.

3. Select “Log Out.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Log out of Spotify to unlink the account.

Your account is now unlinked from the PlayStation.

How to unlink Spotify and the PS4 via a web browser



If you no longer have access to the PS4, you can still unlink your Spotify account. Be aware that simply logging out of all your devices from the Spotify website will not unlink your PS4 – you must use the PlayStation website.

1. Log into the PlayStation website using your PSN username and password.

2. At the top left of the page, click “Services” and then click “PS Music.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Open the PS Music page.

3. On the “Manage Your Spotify Link” page, you should see an entry for your Spotify account.

4. Click “Unlink” and then confirm your choice by clicking “Unlink” again.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider This is where you can unlink your Spotify account from your PS4 if you no longer have access to the console.

