How to uninstall Steam games to save space on your computer, and reinstall them later

Computer gaming, while pricey, is one of the best ways to experience the newest and hottest games. And while physical discs still exist, the most popular way to experience games on your PC or Mac is through Steam.

However, like with other programs, finding enough storage space to download your favorite games can be a pain.

Fortunately, you can easily uninstall games you’re no longer playing. And don’t worry, you can always reinstall games later if you want to play them again.

How to uninstall Steam games

1. Launch the Steam app on your computer and click on Library at the top of the screen.

2. Scroll through your list of games and choose which game you want to uninstall from your computer.

3. Click on the installed game to launch the Steam page, then click on the gear icon on the right side of the page. Then click on Manage (which is shaped like a gear on the right side of the Steam page) and select Uninstall.

Quick tip: Alternatively, if you go to the library on the left side of your Steam browser, you can right-click on the installed game, then click Manage and then Uninstall.



On the game’s Steam landing page, find and click ‘Uninstall.’ Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. Click Uninstall again to confirm that you want to delete its files.

How to reinstall games on Steam

1. Launch the Steam app on your computer and click on Library.

2. Scroll through your list of games and select which game you want to reinstall.

3. Head to the game’s Steam page by clicking it, and then click on the big blue Install button on the page.

Click the Install button. Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

Quick tip: Much like uninstalling games, you can also right-click on the game you want to install by locating in on the Steam library and select Install.



In the window that opens, click Next, and then agree to the terms and conditions. A moment later, your game will begin downloading.

Click Next. Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

Once the reinstallation process has begun, simply wait for the game to finish downloading and you can begin playing the game again.