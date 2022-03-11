Search

How to uninstall Steam games to save space on your computer, and reinstall them later

Taylor Lyles
Steam Deck by Valve playing Doom Eternal
You can uninstall games on Steam to free up space on your computer. Valve

Computer gaming, while pricey, is one of the best ways to experience the newest and hottest games. And while physical discs still exist, the most popular way to experience games on your PC or Mac is through Steam. 

However, like with other programs, finding enough storage space to download your favorite games can be a pain. 

Fortunately, you can easily uninstall games you’re no longer playing. And don’t worry, you can always reinstall games later if you want to play them again. 

How to uninstall Steam games

1. Launch the Steam app on your computer and click on Library at the top of the screen.

2. Scroll through your list of games and choose which game you want to uninstall from your computer. 

3. Click on the installed game to launch the Steam page, then click on the gear icon on the right side of the page. Then click on Manage (which is shaped like a gear on the right side of the Steam page) and select Uninstall.

The Steam app landing page with the Uninstall option highlighted.
On the game’s Steam landing page, find and click ‘Uninstall.’ Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. Click Uninstall again to confirm that you want to delete its files.

How to reinstall games on Steam

1. Launch the Steam app on your computer and click on Library.

2. Scroll through your list of games and select which game you want to reinstall.

3. Head to the game’s Steam page by clicking it, and then click on the big blue Install button on the page.

The Steam app landing page with the Install button highlighted.
Click the Install button. Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

In the window that opens, click Next, and then agree to the terms and conditions. A moment later, your game will begin downloading.

The Steam installation window with the Next button highlighted.
Click Next. Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

Once the reinstallation process has begun, simply wait for the game to finish downloading and you can begin playing the game again.

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Taylor Lyles