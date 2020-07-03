How to uninstall Microsoft OneNote from your PC or Mac computer

- It’s easy to uninstall Microsoft OneNote from your Windows or Mac computer if you no longer want to use the program.
OneNote is a popular note-taking app that’s available on both the Mac and Windows as a free download or as part of a Microsoft 365 subscription.
If you install OneNote on your computer and later decide you no longer want to use it – perhaps you intend to switch to the web-based Evernote instead – you can uninstall it to free up room on your computer’s hard drive.
Here’s how to do it on a Mac and Windows PC.
How to uninstall OneNote from a Windows computer
1. Click Start.
2. Pick the Settings icon, which is shaped like a small gear.
3. When the Settings window appears, locate the “Find a setting” search box at the top and type “add or remove.”
4. Click “Add or remove programs.”
5. Scroll through the list of installed programs and find OneNote or type “OneNote” in the “Search this list” box to filter the results.
6. Click OneNote and then click “Uninstall.”
7. Confirm your choice to uninstall.
8. Select OneNote and then click “Uninstall.”
How to uninstall OneNote from a Mac computer
1. In the Finder, click “Applications.” You should see a list of all the apps installed on your computer.
2. Find OneNote and drag it to the Tash.
3. If you have OneNote in the Dock on the desktop, drop the icon from the Dock to the Trash as well.
