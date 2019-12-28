How to uninstall iTunes from Windows 10 in 3 ways, and keep all of your music

slyellow/Shutterstock There are three easy ways to uninstall iTunes in Windows 10.

iTunes has always been a popular choice for Windows users looking to organise and listen to their music library, allowing them to sort their files in a way that makes finding their favourite artists and songs a total cinch.

You can even listen to podcasts, manage your iPhone, or stream Apple Music in iTunes, making it a one stop shop for all things music.

However, if you’ve navigated over to Spotify or another music program and no longer use iTunes, you can uninstall the program from Windows quickly and easily.

The good news is that doing so won’t automatically delete your music files, so you can keep your songs without the bulky Apple software.

Here’s how to uninstall iTunes in Windows 10.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to uninstall iTunes in Windows 10 via the Start menu



1. Click the Windows icon in the bottom left-hand corner of your screen to open the Start menu, and locate the iTunes app in the list of programs displayed.

2. Right click on iTunes to display a list of options.

3. Click “Uninstall” to begin the process of uninstalling iTunes.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider The list of apps should be sorted alphabetically.

How to uninstall iTunes in Windows 10 via the Settings app



1. Open the Start menu and type “Settings.”

2. Click the “Settings” app in the list of search results to open it.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Open the Settings app.

3. Once in Windows’ Settings menu, click “Apps.”

4. Under the “Apps & features” header, scroll down until you find iTunes in the list.

5. Click on iTunes once to reveal its program options.

6. Click “Uninstall.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Find iTunes in the list of programs, and you’ll have the option to uninstall it.

7. When the pop-up appears asking you to confirm, click “Uninstall” again. iTunes will then be uninstalled from your computer.

How to uninstall iTunes in Windows 10 via the Control Panel



1. Via the Start menu, search for “Control Panel” and click on the app in the search results to open it.

2. Under the “Programs” header, click “Uninstall a program.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider You can get to the uninstall menu straight from the Control Panel homepage.

3. Scroll down in the program list that appears and click once on iTunes to highlight it.

4. Click “Uninstall” in the menu bar running across the top of the page.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Once you select iTunes, the ‘Uninstall’ option will appear.

5. When the window appears asking you if you’re sure you want to delete iTunes, click “Yes.” The uninstallation program will then begin.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.