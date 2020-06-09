How to uninstall Dropbox on a Mac computer in 4 easy steps

Emma Witman
Rawpixel.com/ShutterstockMac users can uninstall the desktop Dropbox app through their Finder.

Dropbox is a great online tool for remote file storage. The free or premium membership service allows you to sync your stored files with any of your internet-enabled devices.

But between the ubiquity of Google Drive, and the compatibility of iCloud, Mac users might find the third-party storing service obsolete.

Whether you want to uninstall Dropbox on your Mac to free up space for your other cloud storage apps or make room for the reinstallation of a newer version of the program, you can do it in four easy steps. Here’s how.

How to uninstall Dropbox on a Mac computer

1. Open the Finder on your Mac.

How to uninstall Dropbox on Mac 1Emma Witman/Business InsiderWithin the Finder, make sure you’re searching ‘This Mac’ and not ‘Recents.’

2. Type “Dropbox” in the Finder search bar in the top right.

3. Right-click on the Dropbox application and select “Move to Trash.”

How to uninstall Dropbox on Mac 2Emma Witman/Business InsiderThe Dropbox icon is a blue circle framing a white cardboard box.

4. Right-click on the Trash app in the bottom right corner of your Mac. Select “Empty Trash” and confirm.

5. To ensure the Dropbox app is fully uninstalled, move duplicate copies of the app or its installer to the Trash and empty it.

