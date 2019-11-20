How to hide and unhide rows in Microsoft Excel in 2 different ways

- You can hide and unhide rows in Excel by right-clicking, or reveal all hidden rows using the “Format” option in the “Home” tab.
- Hiding rows in Excel is especially helpful when working in large documents or for concealing information you won’t need until later.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Just as you can quickly hide and unhide columns, you can hide or reveal hidden rows in your Excel spreadsheet as well.
In addition to freezing rows, you may find it helpful to conceal rows you are no longer using without permanently deleting the data from your spreadsheet. To later reveal the hidden cells, you can right-click to unhide individual rows.
You can also navigate to the “Format” option to unhide all hidden rows. This feature is especially helpful if you’ve hidden multiple rows throughout a large spreadsheet.
Here’s how to do both.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Microsoft Office (From $US139.99 at Best Buy)
MacBook Pro (From $US1,299.99 at Best Buy)
Microsoft Surface Pro X (From $US999 at Best Buy)
How to hide individual rows in Excel
1. Open Excel.
2. Select the row(s) you wish to hide. Select an entire row by clicking on its number on the left hand side of the spreadsheet. Select multiple rows by clicking on the row number, holding the “Shift” key on your Mac or PC keyboard, and selecting another.
3. Right-click anywhere in the selected row.
4. Click “Hide.”
How to unhide individual rows in Excel
1. Highlight the row on either side of the row you wish to unhide.
2. Right-click anywhere within these selected rows.
3. Click “Unhide.”
4. You can also manually click or drag to expand a hidden row. Hidden rows are indicated by a thicker border line. Move your cursor over this line until it turns into a double bar with arrows. Double click to reveal or click and drag to manually expand the hidden row or rows. (If you’ve hidden multiple rows, you may have to do this multiple times.)
How to unhide all rows in Excel
1. To unhide all hidden rows in Excel, navigate to the “Home” tab.
2. Click “Format,” which is located towards the right hand side of the toolbar.
3. Navigate to the “Visibility” section. You’ll find options to hide and unhide both rows and columns.
4. Hover over “Hide & Unhide.”
5. Select “Unhide Rows” from the list. This will reveal all hidden rows, a feature especially helpful if you’ve hidden multiple rows throughout a large spreadsheet.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to make a line graph in Microsoft Excel in 4 simple steps using data in your spreadsheet
-
How to add a column in Microsoft Excel in 2 different ways
-
How to hide and unhide columns in Excel to optimise your work in a spreadsheet
-
How to search for terms or values in an Excel spreadsheet, and use Find and Replace
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.