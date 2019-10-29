How to unhide photos on an iPhone in a few simple steps using the Photos app

Sean Wolfe / Business Insider You can hide, and later unhide, any images in the Photos app on your iPhone.

With prying eyes around, you may want to want to hide your iPhone photos, which you can do easily in the Photos app.

But if you went overboard with privacy concerns, you can also unhide photos on an iPhone in a few simple steps.

Whether it’s a snooping partner, curious coworker, or nosy roommate, there are plenty of reasons to want to hide some of your iPhone photos.

But there are also plenty of reasons you may feel that you’ve gone too far when it comes to your personal privacy concerns.

After all, when you hide a photo in the Photos album, you’ve banished it, in a sense: You can no longer see those photos in your Moments, Years, and Collections view.

Fortunately, if you feel you’ve gone too far when it comes to your privacy, there is a way to undo your due diligence – you can unhide photos on your iPhone.

How to unhide photos on an iPhone using the Photos app

1. Open the Photos app and tap the Albums tab.

2. Scroll down to the “Other Albums” section.

3. Tap “Hidden” in the menu.

Emma Witman/Business Insider In the ‘Other Albums’ menu you’ll see ‘Imports,’ ‘Hidden,’ and ‘Recently Deleted.’

4. Tap “Select” in the top right corner.

5. Select the photos you want to unhide.

6. Tap the bottom left icon, typically associated with uploading or sharing, that looks like a square with an arrow pointing up.

7. Select “Unhide” from the pop-up menu.

Emma Witman/Business Insider For all those selfies you’re no longer ashamed of in retrospect, you can unhide them.

