How to unhide columns and rows in Google Sheets on desktop and mobile

As in any spreadsheet program, you can hide rows and columns on Google Sheets to better organise your document. But once hidden, how do you unhide them?
It’s surprisingly simple, and works the same way whether you’re in a browser on a Mac or PC or using the Google Sheets app on your mobile device, though you can also right-click on a computer to bring up another option for unhiding.
How to unhide columns in Google Sheets
You can see that a column (or row, for that matter) is hidden in Google Sheets because the labelled column will be missing – it will skip from B to E, for example, or in the case of rows, 12 to 20. The missing entries are hidden. More importantly, you should see small arrows on either side of the hidden labels.
To unhide it on desktop or mobile, just click or tap the small arrow on either side of the hidden column or row.
If you’re on a desktop, another way to unhide is to select a range of column on either side of the hidden column, right-click, and choose “Unhide Columns.”
