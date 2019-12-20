How to unhide columns and rows in Google Sheets on desktop and mobile

Shutterstock You can easily unhide columns and rows in Google Sheets.

You can easily unhide columns in Google Sheets on your computer or mobile device.

You can unhide columns or rows either by clicking or tapping on an arrow, or by right-clicking on a computer to bring up another option for unhiding.

As in any spreadsheet program, you can hide rows and columns on Google Sheets to better organise your document. But once hidden, how do you unhide them?

It’s surprisingly simple, and works the same way whether you’re in a browser on a Mac or PC or using the Google Sheets app on your mobile device, though you can also right-click on a computer to bring up another option for unhiding.

How to unhide columns in Google Sheets



You can see that a column (or row, for that matter) is hidden in Google Sheets because the labelled column will be missing – it will skip from B to E, for example, or in the case of rows, 12 to 20. The missing entries are hidden. More importantly, you should see small arrows on either side of the hidden labels.

To unhide it on desktop or mobile, just click or tap the small arrow on either side of the hidden column or row.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Unhide a column by clicking the small arrows in the column labels.

If you’re on a desktop, another way to unhide is to select a range of column on either side of the hidden column, right-click, and choose “Unhide Columns.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can also unhide columns by right-clicking on a computer.

