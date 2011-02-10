How To Get Rid Of People You Don't Care About On Facebook

Photo: methodshop.com via Flickr

If you’re anything like us, you’ve got a outrageous friends list of over 600 people, most of whom you don’t talk to, grew up with, or met exactly one time six months ago.It makes your news feed clogged and not worthwhile. Do you really care what your neighbour from 10 years ago had for lunch?



When you delete old contacts from Facebook, you make it into a useful service. Not only are you subjecting yourself to less information, but it’s information from people that you care about. We’re going to show you how to unfriend or hide people who aren’t your friends.

Sure, there are certain social crises that can arise by deleting a friend or family member you don’t care to maintain an online relationship with. We’ve got you covered there as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.