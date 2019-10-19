How to unfreeze a Nintendo Switch in 4 different ways when it stops responding

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Nintendo If your Switch is frozen, you can usually unfreeze it without much issue.

There are multiple ways to unfreeze a Nintendo Switch, including closing and re-opening a frozen game, or resetting the console.

There are several reasons why a Nintendo Switch might freeze up, like software glitches and loss of internet access.

A Nintendo Switch can freeze up on you for multiple reasons, including a loss of Wi-Fi connection, an incomplete download, a battery issue, or a software glitch. Whatever the reason for your system seizing up, getting back to the gaming is usually a quick and easy process.

Try these steps in order, as we’ll work from the quickest fix to the most time-consuming. If none of these unfreeze the Switch, it’s time to call Nintendo.

Restart your game

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider If your game is frozen, press the Home button to exit.

If your game has frozen, but the Switch console itself is still responsive, try exiting the game by pressing the Home button, and then immediately re-enter your game. In many cases, that will be enough to get the system back to working order.

If it’s still frozen, exit the game again and press X to close the game, then confirm that you want to close it. Wait a moment, then press A to start the game again. This will cause you to lose any unsaved data, but should get the software working again.

Place the Switch in its dock, or remove it from the dock

Nintendo Third-party docks may not work as well as the hardware issued by Nintendo.

If you’re using an original Nintendo Switch, you can change from handheld mode to TV mode by placing the Switch in its dock, and vice versa. In both cases, the change will cause a momentary pause that may kick the Switch back into working form.

If you’re using a Nintendo Switch Lite, this won’t work, as you can’t connect it to a TV.

Force the Switch to shut down

Steven John/Business Insider When you reset, you’ll lose any game data that you haven’t saved.

Holding down the Switch’s power button for 12 seconds will force a shutdown and reset the Switch. You won’t lose any saved data.

After the console powers off, wait a few seconds, then tap the power button again, and it should reboot and work normally.

For more information on how to fix a Switch by resetting, see our article, “How to soft reset or factory reset a Nintendo Switch to fix software issues and glitches.”

Charge the console

Steven John/Business Insider The Switch may not work properly with a third-party charger.

Finally, a frozen or glitchy Switch may simply have a drained battery. Connect the console to a power source and leave it alone for a couple hours.

For more information on how the Nintendo Switch charges, check out the article “‘Why won’t my Nintendo Switch charge?’: How to fix Nintendo Switch charging issues in 3 ways.”

