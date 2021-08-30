How to follow or unfollow someone on TikTok, or unfollow multiple accounts at once

TikTok lets you follow (and unfollow) users to control how often you see their content. Daniel Constante/Shutterstock

You can follow or unfollow someone on TikTok by visiting their profile page.

If you open your Following page on TikTok, you can unfollow multiple accounts at once.

Blocking someone that you follow will also automatically unfollow them.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

When you first open TikTok, it can be tempting to like every video you see and follow every creator you find. But following too many creators can leave your Home feed cluttered and uninteresting.

Luckily, TikTok gives you full control over who you follow or unfollow. Here’s how to do both on iPhone or Android.

How to follow someone on TikTok

1. Open TikTok and head to the profile of the person you want to follow. You can do this by tapping on their username in a video or message, or by searching for them.

2. Tap the big red Follow button.

Tap the profile’s ‘Follow’ button. TikTok; Insider; William Antonelli/Insider

They’ll be added to your Following list.

How to unfollow someone on TikTok

There are a few ways to unfollow someone on TikTok.

Through their profile page

1. Head to the profile page of the user you want to unfollow.

2. Tap the icon that looks like a person with a checkmark on them.

TikTok offers multiple ways to unfollow other users. TikTok; Insider; William Antonelli/Insider

You’ll unfollow them.

Through the Following list

This is a great way to unfollow multiple people at once.

1. Go to your own profile page and tap the Following option underneath your username.

2. You’ll be shown a list of everyone you’re following. Tap the gray Following button to the right of a user’s name to unfollow them.

You can unfollow users quickly by tapping this button. TikTok; Insider; William Antonelli/Insider

By blocking

Any user that you block will be unfollowed automatically. Check out our guide to blocking and unblocking on TikTok for more details.

You can block any account from their profile. TikTok; Insider; William Antonelli/Insider