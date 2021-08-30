Search

How to follow or unfollow someone on TikTok, or unfollow multiple accounts at once

William Antonelli
An iPhone displaying the TikTok logo. The background is made up of large TikTok logos.
TikTok lets you follow (and unfollow) users to control how often you see their content. Daniel Constante/Shutterstock
  • You can follow or unfollow someone on TikTok by visiting their profile page.
  • If you open your Following page on TikTok, you can unfollow multiple accounts at once.
  • Blocking someone that you follow will also automatically unfollow them.
  • Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

When you first open TikTok, it can be tempting to like every video you see and follow every creator you find. But following too many creators can leave your Home feed cluttered and uninteresting.

Luckily, TikTok gives you full control over who you follow or unfollow. Here’s how to do both on iPhone or Android.

How to follow someone on TikTok

1. Open TikTok and head to the profile of the person you want to follow. You can do this by tapping on their username in a video or message, or by searching for them.

2. Tap the big red Follow button.

Insider's TikTok profile page. The Follow button is highlighted.
Tap the profile’s ‘Follow’ button. TikTok; Insider; William Antonelli/Insider

They’ll be added to your Following list.

How to unfollow someone on TikTok

There are a few ways to unfollow someone on TikTok.

Through their profile page

1. Head to the profile page of the user you want to unfollow.

2. Tap the icon that looks like a person with a checkmark on them.

Insider's TikTok page. The icon that lets you unfollow a user is highlighted.
TikTok offers multiple ways to unfollow other users. TikTok; Insider; William Antonelli/Insider

You’ll unfollow them.

Through the Following list

This is a great way to unfollow multiple people at once.

1. Go to your own profile page and tap the Following option underneath your username.

2. You’ll be shown a list of everyone you’re following. Tap the gray Following button to the right of a user’s name to unfollow them.

A TikTok user's Following list, with only one account on it. The Following button is highlighted.
You can unfollow users quickly by tapping this button. TikTok; Insider; William Antonelli/Insider

By blocking

Any user that you block will be unfollowed automatically. Check out our guide to blocking and unblocking on TikTok for more details.

A TikTok menu with a variety of options. The 'Block' option is highlighted.
You can block any account from their profile. TikTok; Insider; William Antonelli/Insider

How to ‘dislike’ a TikTok video to make the app better understand what kind of content you want to viewHow to make your own sound on TikTok, or add music and voiceover to your videosHow to do text-to-speech on TikTok and have words read aloud in your videosCan you see who views your TikTok videos? No, but here’s what you can see on the social media app