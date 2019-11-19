How to unblock websites on an iPhone using Screen Time, and adjust other content restrictions

Sergio G. Cañizares/Getty Images You can unblock websites on your iPhone and adjust other content restrictions in Screen Time.

It’s easy to unblock websites on an iPhone if you want access to certain sites after you’ve blocked them.

You can unblock websites and adjust other content restrictions using Screen Time in an iPhone’s settings.

The world wide web is a wild place, and many of the millions of sites out there are better left unvisited.

This is especially true when you’re at work or with the kids – fortunately, your iPhone’s Screen Time feature can limit access to websites you’d rather not have pop up on that screen.

If you blocked access to a website you now wish to visit, you can undo the block in a matter of seconds, either by allowing that specific site or by turning off all restrictions. Both actions are handled in the same place.

Here’s how to do it.

How to unblock websites on an iPhone



1. Launch the iPhone’s “Settings” app and scroll to and tap “Screen Time.”

2. Tap “Content & Privacy Restrictions” and then tap “Content Restrictions.”

Steven John/Business Insider You can also filter for search results and explicit language in Content Restrictions.

3. Tap “Web Content” and then tap “Limit Adult Websites.”

4. Under this tab, you will see the list of sites you have added to the “NEVER ALLOW” section. Swipe left on the wesite you want to unblock and then tap “Delete.”

Steven John/Business Insider Swipe and delete a website from the list to unblock it.

