How to block or unblock someone on the Facebook Messenger app

Shutterstock You can easily unblock someone on Facebook Messenger and receive calls and messages from them again.

You can easily unblock someone on Facebook Messenger in the “People” preferences section of the app.

You can also block the person’s phone calls and messages on Facebook Messenger using basically the same process.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

You can easily block – and just as easily unblock – anyone on Facebook in the Messenger app with a few simple taps.

To do so, you’ll have to access the “People” section of the app’s preferences by clicking on your profile picture. After navigating through the menu, you can block and unblock friends by selecting a name from the list or by searching for a specific person.

It’s also important to note that blocking someone on Messenger does not block them on Facebook as well. The two have separate functions, though you can view both settings in the same place. Blocking on Facebook removes the person as your friend and also blocks them on Messenger, while blocking on Messenger only blocks the person’s calls and messages.

The process to block and unblock someone is very similar. Here’s how to do both.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to block someone on



Facebook

Messenger





1. Open the Messenger app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. Tap your profile picture, which is located in a circle in the upper-left corner of the screen.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap your profile picture.

3. This will open your profile details. Scroll down to the “Preferences” section.

4. Tap “People.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Find and tap the ‘People’ section.

5. Tap “Blocked.” This is the last option on the “People” page.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap ‘Blocked.’

6. Tap “Add someone.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap ‘Add someone.’

7. Scroll through your Friends list, tap a name from your recent contacts, or search for a specific person. Tap the person’s name once you’ve located it. This will bring you to a new page.

8. Tap “Block on Messenger.” You will also have the option to block them on Facebook at this time.

9. A pop-up will appear confirming your choice to block the person. Tap “Block” to complete the process.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap ‘Block’ again.

How to unblock someone on



Facebook



Messenger



1. Open the Messenger app on your mobile device.

2. Tap your profile picture, which is located in a circle in the upper-left corner of the screen.

3. This will open your profile details. Scroll down to the “Preferences” section.

4. Tap “People.”

5. Tap “Blocked.” This is the last option on the “People” page.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap ‘Blocked.’

6. Above “Add someone,” you’ll find a list of people you’ve blocked, along with when you blocked them. Tap on the person that you’d like to unblock.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider People you’ve blocked.

7. Tap “Unblock on Messenger.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap ‘Unblock on Messenger.’

8. A pop-up will appear confirming your choice to unblock someone. Tap “Unblock” to complete the process.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.