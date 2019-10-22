How to unblock a phone number on a Samsung Galaxy S10

- You can block all unknown callers or individual phone numbers on the Samsung Galaxy S10, making it easy to never receive unwanted calls.
- To unblock a phone number on a Samsung Galaxy S10, open the settings menu in the Phone app and go to the Block numbers page.
- After unblocking a number you’ll receive text messages and phone calls from that person again, but you won’t receive any texts you might’ve missed while they were blocked.
You can block phone numbers from unwanted callers on yourSamsung Galaxy S10. You won’t receive text messages from blocked numbers, and phone calls will never ring, sending the number directly to voicemail.
Occasionally, you may want to unblock a phone number, either because the number was blocked in error or you no longer feel the need to block it. No matter the reason, you can do it with just a few taps.
How to unblock a phone number on the Samsung Galaxy S10
1. Start the Phone app.
2. At the top right of the screen, tap the three dots. Then, in the drop-down menu, tap “Settings.”
3. Tap “Block numbers.”
4. On the Block numbers screen, you should see a list of all the phone numbers you have blocked.
5. To unblock a number, tap the minus icon to the right of the number or contact.
6. In addition, you might be blocking all unknown callers, which includes any callers not in your contact list or anyone you haven’t previously called. If you want to unblock unknown callers, swipe the button for “Block unknown callers” to the left.
After you unblock a number, that caller will be able to reach you in the usual ways – via text message and voice calls – but any text messages you missed while the number was blocked will not be received. You may need to ask that person to resend any important text messages.
