How to unblock email addresses on Yahoo Mail, so that you never miss an important message

Chrissy Montelli
It's easy to unblock email addresses on Yahoo Mail.

Back in the 1990s, every email you received was a novelty. Nowadays, they’re often a hassle, with countless websites flooding your inbox with spam.

If you’ve blocked an email address before so that you didn’t have to deal with its spammy messages anymore, you’re definitely not alone.

But maybe you need to receive emails from an email address you’ve blocked after all. If that’s the case, you’re in luck.

Yahoo Mail allows you to “unblock” senders you’ve previously blocked. This can be done through any internet browser on a Mac or PC – unfortunately, you can’t unblock an email address using a mobile device.

How to unblock an email address on Yahoo Mail

1. Log into Yahoo Mail and click on the gear icon on the right side of the screen, then click “More Settings.”

1 How to block emails on YahooEmma Witman/Business InsiderClick the ‘More settings’ option within the basic settings menu.

2. Click on “Security and Privacy” in the left-hand column.

3. You should be able to view a list of all email addresses you’ve blocked. To unblock an email address, click on the trash can icon located next to the email address you want to unblock.

How to unblock email on Yahoo 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderYou’ll be able to remove any email address from your blocklist.

If done successfully, the email address you’ve unblocked will disappear from your list of blocked addresses.

