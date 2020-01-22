How to unarchive messages on Facebook Messenger and recover them to your inbox

Johanna Geron/Reuters You can unarchive messages on Facebook by simply reacting or responding to the message thread again.

You can unarchive messages on Facebook and recover them to your primary inbox in a few steps.

Here’s how to archive and unarchive messages on Facebook Messenger.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Many of us have taken to heart the Marie Kondo philosophy: if it doesn’t spark joy, discard.

However, in our zeal to make things go away, we may sweep aside messages that we otherwise should have clung to.

And while you’re largely out of luck when it comes to throwing away your belongings, Facebook is much more forgiving. You have the option to “Archive” a Facebook message before you send it to the digital landfill.

So because those messages aren’t yet lost, you can simply archive them, and unarchive them in Facebook Messenger if you wish.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to archive messages on Facebook

1. Open Facebook Messenger in your preferred desktop browser on your PC or Mac computer.

2. Navigate to the thread you want to archive.

3. Tap the ellipsis symbol, which will appear when you highlight a message, and select “Archive.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider The slate of message will instantly be wiped clean when the Archive action is done.

How to unarchive messages on Facebook

1. Click the gear icon in the Facebook Messenger window.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Click the gear icon.

2. Select “Archived Chats.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Click ‘Archived Chats.’

3. Go to the chat, and respond or react to the thread, instantly undoing the archive action and moving the messages back to your primary inbox.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You’ll have to actually interact with the thread to unarchive messages.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.