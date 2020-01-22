How to unarchive messages on Facebook Messenger and recover them to your inbox

Emma Witman
Johanna Geron/ReutersYou can unarchive messages on Facebook by simply reacting or responding to the message thread again.

Many of us have taken to heart the Marie Kondo philosophy: if it doesn’t spark joy, discard.

However, in our zeal to make things go away, we may sweep aside messages that we otherwise should have clung to.

And while you’re largely out of luck when it comes to throwing away your belongings, Facebook is much more forgiving. You have the option to “Archive” a Facebook message before you send it to the digital landfill.

So because those messages aren’t yet lost, you can simply archive them, and unarchive them in Facebook Messenger if you wish.

How to archive messages on Facebook

1. Open Facebook Messenger in your preferred desktop browser on your PC or Mac computer.

2. Navigate to the thread you want to archive.

3. Tap the ellipsis symbol, which will appear when you highlight a message, and select “Archive.”

How to unarchive messages on FacebookEmma Witman/Business InsiderThe slate of message will instantly be wiped clean when the Archive action is done.

How to unarchive messages on Facebook

1. Click the gear icon in the Facebook Messenger window.

How to unarchive messages on FacebookEmma Witman/Business InsiderClick the gear icon.

2. Select “Archived Chats.”

How to unarchive messages on FacebookEmma Witman/Business InsiderClick ‘Archived Chats.’

3. Go to the chat, and respond or react to the thread, instantly undoing the archive action and moving the messages back to your primary inbox.

How to unarchive messages on FacebookEmma Witman/Business InsiderYou’ll have to actually interact with the thread to unarchive messages.
