2 surefire ways to learn how to type faster and more accurately, with proper posture and touch typing

Considering how often we type on physical keyboards, knowing how to type faster is an invaluable skill.

The average person types about 40 words per minute, but it’s actually possible to double that with practice. Practice even more, and you could even reach over 100 words per minute.

It should be noted, however, that typing is a skill. This means that there isn’t any one guaranteed way to make yourself type faster – only a set of methods that show evidence of helping typists improve.

How to type faster and more accurately



Maintain proper posture and hand placement

For optimal typing, your back should be aligned with the back of your chair, with your elbows bent, and both feet flat on the ground.

Maintaining proper posture will make your typing experience more comfortable and ease any stress on your wrists.

Play GIF Kerry Wan/Business Insider There are three major keys to achieving good posture.

For hand placement: Place your fingers on the keyboard so that your left index finger is on the F key and your right index finger is on the J key. Your fingers should fall naturally along the middle row of the keyboard, also known as the home row keys.

Play GIF Kerry Wan/Business Insider Placing your fingers correctly on the ‘home row’ will help you type faster.

When typing keys outside of the home row, move your nearest finger either up or down. In order to limit finger gymnastics, your pinkies should be in charge of pressing the “shift” key, and your thumbs are responsible for the space bar.

Excercise muscle memory

The best way to do this is to train yourself to touch type, which means to type without looking down at the keyboard.

Open up a blank document and start typing any words that come to your mind. Don’t worry too much about the speed – focus on limiting typos!

If it’s too difficult not to look at your hands, you can purchase a blank keyboard or keyboard cover.

Another option is to activate an on-screen keyboard as a guide so you’re not tempted to peek.

To do this, go to your computer’s search bar and type in “keyboard” to open your keyboard preferences.

On PC, click on “On-Screen Keyboard.”

Play GIF Kerry Wan/Business Insider On a PC, the on-screen keyboard should be one of the first keyboard options.

For Mac users, make sure “Show keyboard and emoji viewers in menu bar” is checked. You should now see the keyboard menu in the upper-right of your screen, which will give you the option of “Show Keyboard Viewer.”

Play GIF Kerry Wan/Business Insider On a Mac, you’ll need to enable the on-screen keyboard from a menu.

Practice, practice, practice

Once you feel comfortable touch-typing, you’re ready to hit the tracks.

Speed tests are a great way to practice. These games give you a pre-written passage, and challenge you to type that passage as quickly as you can – without making a typo. Some sites even let you race against other typists, to see who can type the fastest.

Some great (and free) typing games are Typeracer, Typing.com, and TypingTest. If you search, you can find dozens of popular typing tests, all across the internet.

Play GIF Kerry Wan/Business Insider Typing games can help you learn muscle memory and proper finger placement.

But no matter how you do it, learning how to type faster requires time and experience. The most important thing to know is that practice makes perfect.

