NICE TRY, TWITTER: Here's A Quick Workaround To Get Your Tweets Published In Your LinkedIn Feed Again

Yesterday, Twitter cut ties with LinkedIn; tweets will no longer appear on LinkedIn via status updates.



It’s part of Twitter’s effort to control tweet consumption.

If you miss your tweets popping up automatically on LinkedIn, there’s a 90-second workaround using startup IFTTT [via Monica Rogati].

IFTTT creates a series of “If. Then” statements for web applications, like glue that binds the Internet together.

If you want two applications that aren’t currently integrated to work together, like LinkedIn and Twitter, you can create a “recipe” on IFTTT that says,

“If I tweet, then it will appear in my LinkedIn status.”

You can do this by heading to IFTTT and selecting Twitter as the trigger application, and LinkedIn as the action application in your if/then statement.

In 7 quick steps, your tweets will reappear on LinkedIn.

