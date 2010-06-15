12 Ways To Kiss Butt And Turn Your Wall Street Internship Into A Job Offer

In addition to requiring that you know and regularly give them financial data points, your group will probably also spur non-finance related quizzes on you.

The traders will gather around you and ask you something like, 'name every country's capital' or 'name every war, in year order' or 'recite the current leader of every country.' Something like that.

Obviously, try to find out what the quizzes will be on beforehand and study. But also be prepared to think on your feet, have a good attitude, and handle yourself well under pressure.