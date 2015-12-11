Here's how to turn your iPhone into a working scale

It’s now possible to turn your new iPhone’s screen into a working scale that will measure up to 385 grams (over 13 ounces and slightly less than a pound).

We’ve known for a while that Apple’s introduction of 3D touch into the iPhone 6S gave you the theoretical ability to turn your iPhone into a scale. But so far, Apple has clamped down on app developers’ efforts to create a “scale app” by denying them access to the App Store. So while it’s certainly possible, Apple clearly doesn’t want you to use your iPhone in this way.

Luckily we’ve found two workarounds that let you turn your iPhone into a scale in just a few moments.

The first is an app called “Steady Square” (which as of now you can still download from the App Store). The app is a Flappy-Bird-esque game where move your square up and down by pushing harder or softer on the screen.

Here’s a screenshot of what the gameplay looks like:

But hidden within the game is a “training mode” which teaches you how play — but it’s actually a functional scale that’s hidden in plain sight.

Here’s how it works:

First you place something like a spoon on the screen to trigger the iPhone:

Remember how much the spoon weighs (in the example “50”). Probably in an effort to get around Apple, Steady Square weighs things on a 0-1000 scale. This means at the end you have to do a simple calculation to convert to grams (we’ll show you how).

Next you place what you want to weigh on the spoon. In the example, Steady Square uses a dreidel:

The dreidel brings the total from “50” to “108.”

OK, now we get to the calculation.

First you put in “58” for the “weight” of the dreidel (108 minus 50):

Then you divide by 1000 to get the ratio. This is the number you will always divide by. Here is what you get (0.058):

Then you multiply by 385 (the maximum weight, in grams, that the iPhone can handle). Again, this is the number you will always use. The calculator gives you 28.33, which is the weight of the dreidel in grams. Simple.

Want to try it out? You can download Steady Square here.

If you don’t want to go through the somewhat complicated conversion, there is a second way to do it. There is a web app called Pressure Scale that doesn’t exist in the app store.

Here’s how Pressure Scale works:

First, click on this link from your iPhone 6S’ web browser: http://pltarun.github.io/scale/

Then all you have to do is follow the same steps (with the spoon or similar object) up to the point where we pulled out the calculator. This web app will just give you the weight in grams.

Here is what the home screen looks like:

You can also bookmark this page so it will appear like an app icon on your home screen. To do this, navigate to the website above and press the middle button along the bottom menu of your iPhone:

Then you press the “Add to Home Screen” button:

Then you simply choose how you want it to appear:

Here is what the icon will look like on your iPhone’s homescreen:

Those are two ways to turn your iPhone 6S into a scale, but more could pop up. If you want to see the whole explanation video from Steady Square, watch it below, or download the app from the App Store.

