HOW TO: Turn Your iPhone Into A Portable Hard Drive

Your iPhone boasts a whopping 16 or 32 GB of storage that you can carry with you everywhere. But that space is not readily available to you if you want to carry around something other than music, movies, or apps.Here’s a walkthrough on how to take your next presentation, document, or any other type of file to your client.



All you need to do in order to get started is install a free piece of software called iPhone Explorer. It’s available for free for Mac and PC and will turn your iPhone into a portable hard drive that can carry any file type.

