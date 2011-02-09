HOW TO: Turn Your iPhone Into A Portable Hard Drive

Dylan Love
iphone

Photo: Business Insider

Your iPhone boasts a whopping 16 or 32 GB of storage that you can carry with you everywhere. But that space is not readily available to you if you want to carry around something other than music, movies, or apps.Here’s a walkthrough on how to take your next presentation, document, or any other type of file to your client.

All you need to do in order to get started is install a free piece of software called iPhone Explorer. It’s available for free for Mac and PC and will turn your iPhone into a portable hard drive that can carry any file type.

Download and install iPhone explorer

Connect your iPhone to your computer with your USB cable as if you're syncing with iTunes.

Double-click on the iPhone Explorer icon in your Applications folder to start it up.

Click on your iPhone's name when it appears in the window.

You're able to browse around your iPhone's file system just like you would with Windows Explorer or Finder.

Now you can drag and drop files to the folder you've created. The files are stored on your iPhone!

