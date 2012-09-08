How To Turn Your Family Into Old Money

John D. Rockefeller and son John D. Rockefeller Jr. (1915)

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Some families are born into wealth. Others create it. Will and Bill Bonner wrote Family Fortunes: How to Build Family Wealth and Hold on to It for 100 Years to teach people the latter.



“Family wealth is money that no individual is going to spend,” Will told Business Insider. “It’s capital that is used to advance the collective goals of the family, and help the individual members be successful and find their calling in life.”

And anyone can have it.

“Every family started somewhere, and you start with what you’ve got,” said Bonner. “People who aren’t wealthy yet could implement a lot of these systems. But they need some breakout wealth creation.”

Excerpted with permission of the publisher John Wiley & Sons, Inc. from Family Fortunes: How to Build Family Wealth and Hold on to It for 100 Years by Bill Bonner and Will Bonner. Copyright (c) 2012 by Bill Bonner and Will Bonner. This book is available at all bookstores and online booksellers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.