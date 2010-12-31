How to Turn Your Child Into A Money-Making Machine

A) Tell them to find 10-50 things in their bedroom close that they would be willing to sell. (and believe me, they have those items)

B) Pick a day to do a garage sale

C) Have them make the signs for the sale and then they should hang them up all over town. Teach them how to be marketers with these signs. They should be as salesy and noticeable as possible.

D) Tell them to call all their friends to come over for the garage sale with their parents.

E) They should organise the items by category. Make them really think about the shopping experience as people mill through the items.

F) Have them be the salesperson at their garage sale. Negotiate every deal.

Repeat one month later and see how they've learned from the experience. Maybe add a new twist. See if any local stores want to donate items. You can donate the proceeds to charity. Having quality store items will add value to your kid's items. Have your kids do all the bookkeeping. Understand which categories sold best and to what types of customers (did kids buy? Or parents). Serve coffee so parents can chat and drink while their kids shop. An entire book can be written about kids garage sales. After sale #2, have the kids brainstorm about how sale #3 can be even better. Send me the ideas they come up with.