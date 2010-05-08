How To Turn The World Into A Giant Golf Course With Your iPhone

Gigaputt, a new app for the iPhone, is an augmented reality golfing game that overlays a virtual golf course on a map of wherever you are.
You swing your iPhone like a club, and travel around the real world tracking down your ball and setting up your next shot.
All of which is to say: this is an app for making a fool of yourself in public. Check it out:
(via TUAW)
