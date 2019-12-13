How to turn on notifications for Snapchat's iPhone app in 2 ways

Shutterstock It’s easy to turn on Snapchat notifications on your iPhone.

You can turn on notifications for Snapchat on your iPhone so you never miss a message, picture, or video.

You’ll need to turn on Snapchat notifications through your iPhone’sSettings app and the Snapchat app itself.

There are plenty of ways to use Snapchat, and so there are also plenty of different notifications you can receive. That also means that if you don’t have notifications turned on, there’s a lot you could be missing out on.

Of course, the flip side to that is that there are plenty of things on Snapchat that you might not want notifications for.

Thankfully, by using both your iPhone’s Settings app and Snapchat’s own settings, you can pick and choose which Snapchat notifications you want to turn on.

Here’s how.

How to turn on Snapchat notifications through your iPhone’s Settings app



1. Open your iPhone’s settings.

2. Tap “Notifications,” the first option in the second list of items.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Open the Notifications menu.

3. Scroll down through the list of apps until you find Snapchat and tap it. They should be ordered alphabetically.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Select Snapchat.

4. Toggle the “Allow Notifications” bar to ON. After that, adjust the notification settings to your liking.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Make sure that your notifications are turned on.

For more information on how to customise these notifications, check out our article, “How to turn banner notifications on and off on your iPhone for any individual app.”

How to turn on Snapchat notifications through the Snapchat app



1. Open Snapchat.

2. Tap on the icon in the top-left corner. If you’ve posted a Story recently, it will be an image from your Story. Otherwise, it will be your Bitmoji or a silhouette of a person.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Open your Snapchat profile.

3. Tap the Settings icon in the top right corner of the screen. It looks like a gear.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Open your Settings menu.

4. Under “My Account,” tap “Notifications.”

5. Toggle on the switches of any items you want notifications for – they will turn green when they’re enabled. Likewise, toggle off those that you don’t want.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Adjust which specific notifications you want and don’t want.

