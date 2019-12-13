How to turn on notifications for Snapchat's iPhone app in 2 ways

Melanie Weir
ShutterstockIt’s easy to turn on Snapchat notifications on your iPhone.

There are plenty of ways to use Snapchat, and so there are also plenty of different notifications you can receive. That also means that if you don’t have notifications turned on, there’s a lot you could be missing out on.

Of course, the flip side to that is that there are plenty of things on Snapchat that you might not want notifications for.

Thankfully, by using both your iPhone’s Settings app and Snapchat’s own settings, you can pick and choose which Snapchat notifications you want to turn on.

Here’s how.

How to turn on Snapchat notifications through your iPhone’s Settings app

1. Open your iPhone’s settings.

2. Tap “Notifications,” the first option in the second list of items.

How to turn on notifications for snapchat on iphone 1Melanie Weir/Business InsiderOpen the Notifications menu.

3. Scroll down through the list of apps until you find Snapchat and tap it. They should be ordered alphabetically.

How to turn on notifications for snapchat on iphone 2Melanie Weir/Business InsiderSelect Snapchat.

4. Toggle the “Allow Notifications” bar to ON. After that, adjust the notification settings to your liking.

How to turn on notifications for snapchat on iphone 3Melanie Weir/Business InsiderMake sure that your notifications are turned on.

For more information on how to customise these notifications, check out our article, “How to turn banner notifications on and off on your iPhone for any individual app.”

How to turn on Snapchat notifications through the Snapchat app

1. Open Snapchat.

2. Tap on the icon in the top-left corner. If you’ve posted a Story recently, it will be an image from your Story. Otherwise, it will be your Bitmoji or a silhouette of a person.

How to turn on notifications for snapchat on iphone 4Melanie Weir/Business InsiderOpen your Snapchat profile.

3. Tap the Settings icon in the top right corner of the screen. It looks like a gear.

How to turn on notifications for snapchat on iphone 5Melanie Weir/Business InsiderOpen your Settings menu.

4. Under “My Account,” tap “Notifications.”

5. Toggle on the switches of any items you want notifications for – they will turn green when they’re enabled. Likewise, toggle off those that you don’t want.

Melanie Weir/Business InsiderAdjust which specific notifications you want and don’t want.
