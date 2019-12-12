How to turn on notifications for Snapchat's Android app in 2 ways

- You can turn on notifications for Snapchat on an Android phone by going through two menus.
- To turn on notifications, you’ll need to go through both Snapchat’s in-app Settings menu and your Android phone’s specific notifications menu.
If you’ve ever wanted to change Snapchat’s notification settings on your Android phone, you’re in luck.
There are two menus you’ll need to check out in order to enable Snapchat notifications on an Android device: Snapchat’s in-app settings, and your Android’s settings.
How to turn on notifications in the Snapchat app for Android
1. Open the Snapchat app on your Android mobile device.
2. Tap on your profile picture, located in the upper-left corner of the screen.
3. Tap on the Settings icon, which resembles a gear, in the upper right portion of the screen.
4. Tap on “Notifications.”
5. On the next screen, you’ll see a list of different notification settings. To enable notifications for specific Snapchat features (mentions, friend birthdays, etc.), ensure that the box to the left of each one has a checkmark. If the checkmark is missing, tap on the empty box to enable notifications for that particular interaction.
How to turn on notifications for Snapchat in your Android settings
1. Open your phone’s Settings app, represented by an icon resembling a gear. If you aren’t sure where to find it, scroll through your apps until you come across “Settings.”
2. Tap on “Notifications.”
3. Scroll down to the bottom of the menu and tap “See all.”
4. On the next screen, find the Snapchat app in the menu. If notifications for Snapchat are enabled, the slider located to its right should appear white and blue. If the slider appears white and grey, tap on it to enable notifications.
5. Tap on the Snapchat app in the menu. This will open a screen that allows you to customise what kind of notifications you want to receive. Settings that are enabled appear with a blue and white slider to their right; settings that are disabled will show a slider that is white and grey. To enable or disable a notification setting, tap on the corresponding slider.
