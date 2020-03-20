How to turn on your microphone on Google Hangouts on a computer or mobile device

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images You have to turn on the microphone on Google Hangouts before you start a call on a mobile device.

You can easily turn on your microphone on a Google Hangout if you haven’t given the software permission.

Turning on the microphone is a simple process, and you will usually see a prompt to enable it when you jump on a Hangouts call.

If you’re using Google Hangouts on a mobile device, you will need to give Google Hangouts permission to use your microphone before you can start a call.

For the most part, Google Hangouts should ask you for permission to use your microphone when you’re using the platform for video or phone calls.

However, if you’re having trouble getting it to work, you’ll have to manually give it permission, and specify which microphone to access, if necessary.

Here’s how to do that via the desktop or mobile version of Google Hangouts.

How to turn on microphone on Google Hangouts on a computer

This works whether you’re using the platform to make phone or video calls:

1. Join the Hangouts call by either initiating it or accepting an invite from another user.

2. Click the gear icon to open the call settings.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on the gear icon.

3. Select the dropdown under the “Microphone” option and select the appropriate microphone.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select the microphone you want to use.

4. Click “Done.”

How to turn on microphone on Google Hangouts on a mobile device

You have to hit “Allow” when Hangouts asks for permission to use your microphone to record audio (or video) in order to use the app for video and phone calls.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You have to select ‘Allow’ before you join a Hangout.

If your microphone is on mute (in either the desktop or mobile version of the platform), simply tap the microphone icon in to turn the mute function on or off.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can simply mute or unmute your microphone as well.

