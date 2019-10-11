How to turn on Location Services on a Mac computer, for using apps like Maps, Weather, and more

Westend61/Getty Images You should turn on Location Services on your Mac to use apps like Maps and Weather.

You can turn on location services on a Mac to share the computer’s location using its IP address.

Your Mac’s Location Services are needed for select websites and applications to work more efficiently, and are essential for Apple apps such as Maps and Find My Mac.

Your location can be shared with certain sites and applications while being withheld from others.

Many websites and applications need to use your Mac’s location to function at their best. While your Mac doesn’t have a GPS, location can be determined from Wi-Fi based on your IP address. You simply have to ensure Location Services are turned on.

From Maps to Weather, to locating the nearest store or restaurant, there are many benefits to enabling your Mac’s location services.

It is especially invaluable for things such as Find My Mac, which tracks your Mac in case it is misplaced or even stolen.

On the other hand, if you have privacy concerns and want to disable your location, you can also use Location Services to turn it off.

How to turn on Location Services on a Mac

1. Click on the Apple symbol in the upper left corner.

2. Click on “System Preferences.”

3. Click on “Security & Privacy” in the top row.

4. Click on the “Privacy” tab.

5. Click on the padlock icon in the bottom corner of the window. You will be asked to authenticate by entering your computer ID and password.

6. Once you’ve entered your information, you will be able to toggle and adjust Location Services.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider You can also turn off your Mac’s location through Location Services.

7. Check the box next to “Enable Location Services.”

8. You have now turned on your Mac’s location services.

9. If you want to turn location services off, you would follow the above steps, click the padlock and then uncheck the box next to “Enable Location Services.”

10. From this menu, you can also select which apps or services are able to use your Mac’s location.

