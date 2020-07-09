How to turn on Dark Mode on your Windows 10 computer to reduce eye strain and give the computer a sleek look

Hollis Johnson It’s easy to turn on dark mode on Windows through your computer’s settings.

You can turn on dark mode on Windows 10 through the “Personalisation” menu, which lets you change how your computer looks.

Some programs in Windows 10 have their own dark mode settings, like Microsoft Office.

When you turn on dark mode in Windows, many on-screen colours will change from white to grey or black.

Android and iOS devices offer a dark mode that dims the on-screen colour palette. It’s commonly thought to look much more aesthetically pleasing, in addition to extending battery life.

If you like using dark mode on your mobile device, you might be surprised to learn that Windows 10 has had its own dark mode for several years. Here’s how to turn it on.

How to turn on dark mode on Windows



1. Click the Start button and then click the Settings icon, which is shaped like a gear.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Open the Settings in Windows 10 to turn on dark mode.

2. Click “Personalisation.”

3. In the pane on the left, click “Colours.” There are two dark mode settings you can enable. You can choose either of both of them:

Under “Choose your default Windows mode,” click “Dark.” This will turn on dark mode for many basic parts of Windows – in particular, the task bar at the bottom of the desktop and the Start menu.

Under “Choose your default app mode,” click “Dark.” This has a much more widespread effect, and will automatically activate dark mode in many apps that have it.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Choose either or both of these dark modes, depending upon your personal preferences.

How to turn on dark mode in specific Windows apps



If you turn on both dark modes and find that some specific apps still don’t turn dark, those apps might have their own independent dark mode settings.

To find out, open the settings for the app in question and see if there’s a settings menu you can enable dark mode in.

For example, here is how to turn on dark mode in Microsoft Office:

1. In any Microsoft Office app (such as Word, Excel, or Outlook), click “File” and then click “Options.”

2. In the General tab, go to the section called “Personalise your copy of Microsoft Office.”

3. Click the drop-down menu for “Office Theme” and choose either “Dark Grey” or “Black.” Click “OK” and the dark mode will take effect.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Some apps like Microsoft Office have their own dark mode settings.

