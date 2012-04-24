How To Turn Office Supplies Into Deadly Weapons

This tutorial is for everyone sitting in an office, most likely reading this post during their lunch hour or afternoon cup of coffee.



Take a look around you.

What you see are an endless stream of supplies that Jörg Sprave will show you how to turn into DIY weapons.

Sprave writes on his YouTube site that Businessweek challenged him to make weapons out of office supplies for their “how to” series.

Making good on the challenge, Sprave — who is well-known as the creator of “The Slingshot Channel” — found there are actually a lot of “heavy, sharp things around” the office environment.

Main materials include paper, pencils, scissors, metal fasteners, rubber bands, hole punches and USB cables. Oh, and don’t forget the Scotch tape.

With them, he creates a pencil shooter (a sharp pencil is a must), a flail, “deadly” pick axe, and, of course, a signature slingshot.

Pencil shooter using a sharp pencil, about 10 sheets of paper, a rubber band and scotch tape:

Paper, scissors and a USB cable make for a slingshot that can be worn on your wrist like a bracelet:

If you don’t have stones, Sprave says to uses bendable metal fasteners twisted together into a ball:

The Flail made from a hole punch and metal rod:

Most deadly of them all, according to Sprave: the scissors pick axe that he combined with the barrel of the pencil shooter:

See how it’s all done for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Sprave goes as far as calling the office a “paradise for the eager makeshift weapons maker!”

For more detailed how to instructions, see Businessweek’s story here.

[H/T: io9]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.