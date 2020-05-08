How to turn off Waze navigation in 2 ways, to save battery life and mobile data

Mohd Syis Zulkipli/Shutterstock You can turn off Waze in two easy ways.

The easiest way to turn off Waze is to simply close the app.

You can also turn off Waze navigation by tapping the app’s “Stop” button, which is hidden in a small menu.

You should turn off Waze navigation when you’re not using it, as it can be a drain on your battery and mobile data.

Waze is one of the most trusted navigation apps out there right now, and it’s not hard to understand why. Aside from giving accurate direction, Waze also alerts you to traffic conditions, stopped cars, potholes, and even speed traps along your route.

However, to keep up with all these updates, Waze uses a lot of battery life. If you’re not charging your phone while using the app, it can use up all your power quicker than you might think.

If your phone is running out of battery, or if Waze is simply distracting you, you’re going to want to turn it off. Here’s how to turn off Waze, whether you’re using the app on your iPhone or Android device.

How to turn off Waze



There are two ways to turn off Waze.

The first can be done within the app. If you don’t want Waze to give you directions anymore, but don’t want to close the app:

1. Tap the small blue arrow at the very bottom of the screen.

Steven John/Business Insider This arrow will be in the bottom-centre of the screen.

2. A menu will open. Tap “Stop” in the bottom-left.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Select the ‘Stop’ option.

Navigation will be cancelled, and Waze will stop giving directions. If you want to resume navigating to the same destination, hit “Search” at the bottom-left corner of the app; your most recent destination will be in the list that appears.

Even after stopping Waze like this, the app will still likely be tracking your location. To stop this as well, close the app.

To close apps on an iPhone:

If your iPhone has a physical home button, double-tap this button to open the app switcher. Swipe up on Waze’s window to close it.

If your iPhone has no button, swipe up slowly from the bottom of the screen until the app switcher appears. Swipe up on Waze’s window to close it.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Waze also consumes a lot of internet data.

To close apps on an Android:

If your Android device has a button that looks like two overlapping rectangles, press it to open the All Apps view, then swipe Waze off the screen.

If your Android has no physical buttons, slowly swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the All Apps menu. Swipe Waze off this screen to close it.

If you’re using a Samsung Galaxy device, press the “Recent Apps” option, which is to the left of the Home button. Swipe Waze off the screen when it appears.

