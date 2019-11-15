How to turn off subtitles on Hulu on the desktop website or mobile app

Shutterstock To turn off subtitles on Hulu, you just need to open your video settings.

You can turn off subtitles on Hulu without closing the movie or TV show you’re watching.

Subtitles on Hulu can be especially helpful when watching foreign language films, or if you simply want to read along with the dialogue of your favourite show.

You can turn off subtitles on Hulu on a desktop computer or the mobile app.

The subtitle feature on Hulu can be used for various reasons: when watching foreign films, or following along by reading the dialogue, if you’re deaf or hard of hearing, or if you just don’t want to miss out on those “quiet-but-crucial moments.”

However, if you find yourself not needing the subtitles on Hulu anymore, you can turn them off without leaving the show or movie you’re watching, on both the mobile app (available on both iPhone and Android) or desktop.

How to turn off subtitles on Hulu using desktop



1. Launch https://www.hulu.com in your preferred browser.

2. Find the TV show or movie you want to watch and play it.

3. Hover your cursor in the middle of the screen – various viewing options will appear.

4. Select the gear symbol at the bottom-left of the screen, next to the volume icon.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Hover your cursor in the middle of the screen to access the viewing options.

5. In the menu, select “Subtitles Audio.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Once you’ve selected the Settings icon, click Subtitles Audio.

6. Under subtitles, select Off by clicking the circle. Your video will now play without subtitles.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select ‘Off’ by clicking the circle.

How to turn off subtitles on Hulu using the mobile app



1. Launch the Hulu app from your phone’s home screen.

2. Find and select a TV show or movie to play.

3. Tap the centre of the screen to view the video options.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap the screen to access the options and select the gear icon.

4. At the top-right, select the gear icon – this will open the video player’s settings.

5. Under the Subtitle menu, use the slider button to turn the subtitles off. You’ll know subtitles are off when the button is no longer green. Now your video will play without subtitles. You can use the same steps to turn them back on at any time.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Use the slider button to turn subtitles off.

