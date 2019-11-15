How to turn off subtitles on Hulu on the desktop website or mobile app

- You can turn off subtitles on Hulu without closing the movie or TV show you’re watching.
The subtitle feature on Hulu can be used for various reasons: when watching foreign films, or following along by reading the dialogue, if you’re deaf or hard of hearing, or if you just don’t want to miss out on those “quiet-but-crucial moments.”
However, if you find yourself not needing the subtitles on Hulu anymore, you can turn them off without leaving the show or movie you’re watching, on both the mobile app (available on both iPhone and Android) or desktop.
How to turn off subtitles on Hulu using desktop
1. Launch https://www.hulu.com in your preferred browser.
2. Find the TV show or movie you want to watch and play it.
3. Hover your cursor in the middle of the screen – various viewing options will appear.
4. Select the gear symbol at the bottom-left of the screen, next to the volume icon.
5. In the menu, select “Subtitles Audio.”
6. Under subtitles, select Off by clicking the circle. Your video will now play without subtitles.
How to turn off subtitles on Hulu using the mobile app
1. Launch the Hulu app from your phone’s home screen.
2. Find and select a TV show or movie to play.
3. Tap the centre of the screen to view the video options.
4. At the top-right, select the gear icon – this will open the video player’s settings.
5. Under the Subtitle menu, use the slider button to turn the subtitles off. You’ll know subtitles are off when the button is no longer green. Now your video will play without subtitles. You can use the same steps to turn them back on at any time.
