How to turn off all notifications on Steam or select which notifications you receive

Although a majority of PC gamers seem indifferent to their friends on Steam looking at which games they play, sometimes players want to play something in secret, or maybe they want to indulge in their favourite games without any interruptions, especially when it comes to getting notifications that your friend is playing a game on Steam.

Also, it can be a bit annoying when you see someone continually launching the same game multiple times while you’re doing something, or when you see numerous friends are “online” after launching the Steam application on their computer.

In any case, Valve allows you to pick and choose which notifications you receive on Steam.

Here’s how to disable notifications on your Steam app.

How to turn off all Steam notifications

1. Launch the Steam app on your computer.

2. On the top-left corner of the screen, click “Friends,” then click on “View Friends List.”

How to turn off Steam notificationsTaylor Lyles/Business Insider‘Friends’ is always in small wording, but the tab will always be located on the right hand side of the screen.

3. Click on the icon shaped like a gear, which will allow you to manage your friends list.

How to turn off Steam notificationsTaylor Lyles/Business InsiderThe gear can be missed easily, but you can always find the icon on the top-right hand side of the Friends List page.

4. On the left hand side of the screen, click “Notifications.”

5. Once the “Notifications” page appears, uncheck the boxes next to each notification you wish to not receive.

How to turn off Steam notificationsTaylor Lyles/Business InsiderThe most intrusive notification you should uncheck is the ‘When a friend joins a game’ box.
