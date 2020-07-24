How to turn off any Sonos speaker, even if it doesn't have a power button

Sonos It only takes a few moments to turn off any Sonos speaker.

You can turn off most Sonos speakers by disconnecting their power cord.

If you have a battery-powered Sonos Move, however, you’ll have to press and hold its power button instead.

You may want to turn off your Sonos speaker if you don’t plan on using it for a while, or you want to transport it.

To turn off your Sonos speaker you’ll need to disconnect the power cord or use the power button, depending on your device.

You might want to turn off your Sonos devices if you’re no longer using them to stream music. This may be especially true if you won’t be using them for a long time – like if you’re moving apartments or going on vacation.

Here’s how to turn off your Sonos speaker, no matter what model it is.

How to turn of Sonos products with just a power cable



Most Sonos products use a simple power cable and remain plugged into a wall outlet. To turn the speaker off, disconnect the power plug.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Just unplug your speaker from its outlet.

Any lights on the top of the speaker will turn off. If you try to press the play button, the speaker won’t respond.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Disconnect your Sonos speaker.

How to turn off the battery-powered Sonos Move



In addition to corded products, Sonos does offer the Sonos Move – a portable, battery-powered speaker. This is the only Sonos speaker that includes a power button to turn the speaker on and off.

1. On the back of the speaker, you’ll find a button labelled with a power symbol.

2. Press and hold this button for about five seconds.

3. The Sonos Move will make a chime sound and the LED buttons will turn off. When no lights appear, your speaker has been successfully turned off.

