How to turn off Safe Mode on your Android phone or tablet in 2 ways

You can turn off Safe Mode on most Android devices in two ways, one of which is as simple as just restarting your phone.

Safe Mode on an Android device blocks third-party apps from operating, and can help you diagnose issues with the device.

Putting your Android in Safe Mode can increase its speed and fix errors, but limits what you can do with the device.

Android devices are immensely customisable, but it can be easy to run into errors or buggy applications. The easiest way to fix errors is to put the phone in Safe Mode, which blocks all third-party apps from operating.

You can put an Android device into Safe Mode by holding down its power button, then tapping and holding on the words “Power off” and then selecting “OK” when the “Reboot to safe mode” option appears.

Putting your Android into Safe Mode is easy – but how do you get out of Safe Mode?

Here’s how to turn off Safe Mode on an Android phone or tablet.

How to turn off Safe Mode on an Android



The easiest way to turn off Safe Mode is to simply restart your device. You can turn off your device in Safe Mode just like you can in normal mode – just press and hold the power button until a power icon appears on the screen, and tap it.

Steven John/Business Insider The normal power menu should still appear in Safe Mode.

When it turns back on, it should be in normal mode again.

The other way to exit Safe Mode is to swipe down from the top of the screen, opening a menu that will have a tab reading “Safe mode is on – Tap here to turn Safe mode off.”

Tap on said tab, and the phone will restart in its normal mode.

Steven John/Business Insider Turning off Safe Mode can be as easy as tapping one notification.

This isn’t available on every Android device, but many of the most popular brands allow you to disable Safe Mode in this way.

