How to turn off read receipts on your iPhone so that senders don't know when you've read their iMessage

iMessage is an instant messaging service for iOS devices that provides updates on when texts have been delivered and read.

In addition to AirDrop, iMessage is one of Apple‘s most useful tools.

The instant messaging feature allows you to conveniently send messages, photos, and files using data or Wi-Fi to other iOS devices. The feature also provides updates on when your texts have been successfully delivered and read by the receiver.

Read receipts can be particularly useful when you need to let the sender know that you’ve seen a time-sensitive message. But it can also be a nuisance if you don’t want someone to know that you’ve seen their message.

If you don’t want people to know that you’ve read their messages, you can turn off read receipts on your iPhone.

Here’s how to do it in just three quick steps.

How to turn off the read receipt feature on iPhone



1. Open the Settings app.

2. Tap “Messages” near the bottom of the list.

3. Toggle the slider to the right of “Send Read Receipts” to off. If the slider is grey, then read receipts have been turned off.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider The slider is green when read receipts are enabled. Once you switch it off it’ll be grey, as shown here.

