How to turn off the password feature on Windows 10 for quicker access to your computer

Hollis Johnson/Tech Insider It’s easy to turn off the password feature on Windows 10, but you may not want to for security reasons.

You can turn off the password feature on Windows 10 if you want quicker and easier access to your computer – although it will be less secure.

If you have important files and sensitive personal data on a Windows 10 system, or you use a shared computer, we don’t recommend that you turn off the password feature.

It’s easy to turn the password feature back on at any time on Windows 10.

If you’re concerned about the security of your documents, photos, and other personal data, chances are you’ve taken advantage of the password feature on Windows 10, which allows you to lock your computer when you’re not using it so other people can’t access it.

It’s an important security measure which offers protection should your machine be stolen or fall into the wrong hands.

Admittedly, having to re-enter a password every time you turn on or wake your machine can be a minor annoyance, so there may come a time when you want to turn off the password on Windows 10.

Luckily, doing so is easy, and it’s just as simple to re-enable it if you change your mind down the line.

Here’s how to do it.

How to turn off the password feature on Windows 10



1. Click the Start menu and type “netplwiz.” The top result should be a program of the same name – click it to open.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click on the ‘netplwiz’ program to open it.

2. In the User Accounts screen that launches, untick the box that says “Users must enter a name and password to use this computer.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Untick the box option.

3. Hit “Apply.”

4. When prompted, re-enter your password to confirm the changes.

5. Click “OK” once more. Your password will then be removed.

It should be noted that once your password is removed, anyone with access to your computer will be able to use your system to access your documents, photos, and other data, which could pose a security risk.

To re-enable your password in Windows 10 in future, re-run “netplwiz” and tick the password requirement box. Enter a password and save your changes as outlined above and your password will be saved by the system.

