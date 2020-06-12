How to turn off Microsoft Outlook desktop notifications and reduce distractions while working

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock Desktop notifications are meant to keep you updated and focused, but you can turn them off if they become distracting.

You can turn off Outlook notifications through the app’s general settings if your notifications become distracting or disruptive.

Microsoft Outlook can generate desktop notifications whenever you receive a new message, but the feature is easy to disable.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Going back and forth between your work and email to make sure you’re not missing any urgent messages can be tedious, not to mention disruptive.

Microsoft Outlook takes away this stress through its desktop notification feature. Desktop notifications allow users to receive pop-up updates on their desktop when a new message arrives in their Outlook inbox, even if they don’t have the email client open at the time.

Desktop notifications can be helpful if you want to stay abreast of your messages, but don’t want to check your inbox every couple of minutes. But even the updates can get distracting, so here’s how to toggle off desktop notifications in Outlook.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to turn off Outlook notifications

1. With your Outlook desktop inbox open, click on the gear icon in the upper right corner of your screen.

2. Choose “View all Outlook settings.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider You can find the Settings gear in the same top menu as your email account icon.

3. Click on “General” in the column on the far-left.

4. Select “Notifications.”

5. Scroll down to the “Desktop Notifications” section. If your Outlook notifications are on, the slider next to “Send me browser notifications when a message arrives” will appear blue and white.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The toggle may also appear in colours similar to your chosen Outlook theme.

6. Click the “Send me browser notifications when a message arrives” toggle. When the slider appears white and grey, your Outlook notifications are off.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Once you turn Outlook notifications off, you won’t receive any notices on your desktop.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.