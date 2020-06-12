How to turn off Microsoft Outlook desktop notifications and reduce distractions while working

Chrissy Montelli
Rawpixel.com/ShutterstockDesktop notifications are meant to keep you updated and focused, but you can turn them off if they become distracting.

Going back and forth between your work and email to make sure you’re not missing any urgent messages can be tedious, not to mention disruptive.

Microsoft Outlook takes away this stress through its desktop notification feature. Desktop notifications allow users to receive pop-up updates on their desktop when a new message arrives in their Outlook inbox, even if they don’t have the email client open at the time.

Desktop notifications can be helpful if you want to stay abreast of your messages, but don’t want to check your inbox every couple of minutes. But even the updates can get distracting, so here’s how to toggle off desktop notifications in Outlook.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:


Apple Macbook Pro (From $US1,299.00 at Apple)


Acer Chromebook 15 (From $US358.99 at Staples)

How to turn off Outlook notifications

1. With your Outlook desktop inbox open, click on the gear icon in the upper right corner of your screen.

2. Choose “View all Outlook settings.”

How to turn off Outlook notifications 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderYou can find the Settings gear in the same top menu as your email account icon.

3. Click on “General” in the column on the far-left.

4. Select “Notifications.”

5. Scroll down to the “Desktop Notifications” section. If your Outlook notifications are on, the slider next to “Send me browser notifications when a message arrives” will appear blue and white.

How to turn off Outlook notifications 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderThe toggle may also appear in colours similar to your chosen Outlook theme.

6. Click the “Send me browser notifications when a message arrives” toggle. When the slider appears white and grey, your Outlook notifications are off.

How to turn off Outlook notifications 3Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderOnce you turn Outlook notifications off, you won’t receive any notices on your desktop.
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.