How to turn off your Nintendo Switch or put it into Sleep Mode, to save battery or fix software issues

Nintendo There are several ways to turn off your Nintendo Switch or put it into Sleep Mode.

It’s a good idea to turn off your Nintendo Switch if you’re going to be away from the console for an extended period of time.

You can also put the Switch into Sleep Mode, which turns off its screen and most functions, but allows you to use the console again with a single button press.

The Switch can be put in Sleep Mode from the controller or by pressing a button on the console itself, while turning it off requires using both console and remote at once.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As with any electronic device, it’s a good idea to turn a Nintendo Switch console off if you’re not using it.

This lets the hardware rest, resets any potentially glitchy software, and allows the batteries to charge faster.

If you’re just taking a break, then the Switch’s Sleep Mode is a better choice. This option turns off the screen and puts the console into a low energy mode, but allows you to resume playing right where you were in a matter of seconds.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to turn off a Nintendo Switch



To completely power off a Nintendo Switch:

1. Hold the power button on top of the console down for five seconds.

Steven John/Business Insider The power button on top of the Switch can be hard to see.

2. A menu will open. In this menu, select “Power Options.”

3. Then, using the controller, scroll down to “Turn Off” and hit the A button. If the Switch is undocked, you can also tap it with your finger.

Steven John/Business Insider Turning your Switch console entirely off when it will be out of use for a long time will help preserve the hardware.

How to put a Nintendo Switch into Sleep Mode



There are three ways to enter Sleep Mode on the Nintendo Switch.

The simplest is to simply push the button on top of the console.

You can also enter Sleep Mode by holding down the Home button on the right-hand Joy-Con controller, then selecting Sleep Mode when the pop-up window appears.

Steven John/Business Insider You can select Sleep Mode from the Home button menu.

Finally, from the Switch home screen, you can scroll down to the task icons at the bottom of the screen, and then select Sleep Mode, which is the power button icon at the far-right.

Steven John/Business Insider You can also access Sleep Mode right from the home screen.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.