How to turn off Low Power Mode on an iPhone in 2 different ways

Kelly Laffey
AppleYou can turn off Low Power Mode on an iPhone via Settings or the Control Centre.

While Low Power Mode allows your iPhone to save battery, some iPhone functions will be reduced when in Low Power Mode, including email fetch, “Hey Siri,” background app refreshing, and automatic downloads.

You can manually turn Low Power Mode off on an iPhone to maximise the device’s functionality in two different ways. Here’s how to do it.

How to turn off Low Power Mode on an iPhone via Settings

1. Open “Settings.”

2. Scroll down and tap “Battery.”

How to turn off low power mode on iPhone Settings 2Kelly Laffey/Business InsiderSelect ‘Battery’ in Settings to turn off low power mode.

3. If Low Power Mode is enabled, move the slider to the left to turn it off.

How to turn off low power mode on iPhone Settings 3Kelly Laffey/Business InsiderSlide ‘Low Power Mode’ to the left to turn it off.

How to turn off Low Power Mode on an iPhone via Control Centre

1. Access the Control Centre. If you have an iPhone X or later, you can do this by swiping down from the right-hand corner of the screen. For older models, swipe up from the bottom.

2. If Low Power Mode is enabled, the battery icon will be highlighted. Tap on it to turn off lower power mode.

How to turn off low power mode on iphone control centre 2Kelly Laffey/Business InsiderYou can also turn off low power mode via the Control Centre on iPhone.

Note that Low Power Mode may not be a default icon in the Control Centre. To add it to the Control Centre, first go to “Settings” then “Control Centre” and “Customise Controls.” Tap “Low Power Mode” to add it to the Control Centre.

