How to turn off location tracking on Snapchat, to hide yourself on the Snap Map

Shutterstock It’s easy to turn off location tracking on Snapchat.

To turn off location tracking on Snapchat, you should turn on “Ghost Mode.”

Ghost Mode in Snapchat will hide your location on the map, so contacts won’t be able to see where you are.

You can also turn off location tracking through your iPhone or Android device’s settings, where you can revoke location permissions.

While it’s sometimes convenient to let everyone know where you are, there may come times when you want more privacy.

In the location Settings on the Snapchat app, you can enable Ghost Mode so that no one can see where you are. This will make it so you don’t appear on the Snapchat Map, hiding your location from friends and followers.

Additionally, you can override these app settings altogether by heading to your iPhone or Android’s settings. There, you can turn off location services for Snapchat, which will trump any settings in the app.

Here’s how to turn off location tracking on Snapchat for both iPhone and Android devices.

How to turn off location tracking on Snapchat



1. Open the Snapchat app on your iPhone or Android device and tap on your profile icon in the upper-left corner

2. Tap on the settings gear icon in the upper-right corner.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open the Settings menu.

3. Scroll down to the “Who Can…” section and tap “See My Location.” The default setting is for only your friends to see your location.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The ‘Who Can…’ section contains most of your privacy settings.

4. In your location settings page, you’ll find options to change the “My Friends” default to “My Friends, Except…” or “Only These Friends…” Tap either of those options to select names from your Snapchat contact list.

5. To enable Ghost Mode so no one can see your location, tap the switch at the top of the screen. A pop-up will appear that allows you to choose a duration. You can turn this on temporarily, but if you’d like to turn it on indefinitely, select “Until Turned Off.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Choose your location settings.

6. Return to Snapchat’s main page, where your camera is on and you can take pictures or videos. Swipe down to open the Map.

7. Your location will be marked with a blue-and-white Snapchat ghost if you’re currently private. This will let you know that you successfully turned off location tracking. You can now tap the gear icon in the upper-right corner to jump straight back to the location settings page. (Snapchat may even point it out to you with a pop-up that reads, “Share your location with select friends!”)

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can jump right to the location settings page.

You can also skip all of this by simply revoking Snapchat’s location permissions. For information on how to do this, check out our articles on how to turn off location tracking on both iPhone devices and Android devices.

