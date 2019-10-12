How to turn off location tracking on a Samsung Galaxy S10, for all apps or individual apps

Henry Nicholls/Reuters You can turn off location tracking on your Samsung Galaxy S10 for all apps or selected individual apps.

You can turn off all location tracking on your Samsung Galaxy S10, so that no apps can use information from its GPS receiver.

It’s also possible to control permission for location tracking on an app-by-app basis, so only the apps you want to know your location have access.

You can control the location tracking feature in the Biometrics and security section of the Settings app on your Galaxy S10.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Your phone’s GPS receiver pinpoints your phone anywhere on earth to an accuracy of about 16 feet. That makes it possible to get turn-by-turn directions using an app like Google Maps, but it enables all sorts of other apps to know where you are as well.

That can be convenient – or an infringement of your privacy. You can choose which apps get to know your location, or, if you’d rather disable all location tracking on your phone at once, you can simply turn the location feature off entirely.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to turn off location tracking on a Samsung Galaxy S10 for individual apps



You can inspect the permission of every app on your phone and enable or disable certain permissions as you go.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Apps.”

3. Tap an app you want to inspect.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can control which features each app has permission to use in the Settings app.

4. Tap “Permissions.”

5. If Location is listed as a possible permission for this app and it’s turned on, you can disable Location for this app by swiping the Location button to the left.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If you don’t want the Camera to have access to your location, for example, you can disable it in App permissions.

How to turn off all location tracking on a Samsung Galaxy S10



This is the “nuclear option” – you can turn off location tracking for all apps at once. If you do this, though, you won’t be able to navigate with Google Maps or use other common location features on your phone.

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Biometrics and security.”

3. Find “Location” and swipe the button to the left to turn it off.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider This button denies location information to every app on your phone regardless of what permissions it has.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.