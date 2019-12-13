Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images To turn off location-sharing on Google Chrome, you’ll have to adjust your settings for specific websites.

You can turn off location-sharing on Google Chrome for individual websites in your site settings.

You can also adjust whether Chrome asks your permission first before sharing your location information.

Here’s what you need to know to turn off location-sharing on Google Chrome, or adjust your settings.

Data privacy is an important part of your digital life, and keeping your data safe includes deciding when to share your location, and when to restrict it.

For those who use Google Chrome on a Chromebook, PC, or Mac computer, updating your preferences for individual sites can be done quite easily via your site settings.

Here’s how to turn off location-sharing on Google Chrome for individual websites, and how to reactivate the ask-first option in the browser if you’ve turned it off in the past.

How to turn off location-sharing on Google Chrome



1. Open Google Chrome and go to the site you want to turn off location-sharing for.

2. To the left of the URL in the address bar, click the icon that appears – it should either be a lock, information icon or an exclamation point in a red triangle.

3. Click on “Site settings” – this will prompt a new tab to open.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on Site settings.

4. Update the permission setting as desired, via the drop-down next to “Location.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select Block if you wish to turn off location-sharing.

How to reactivate the ask-first option for location-sharing on Google Chrome

If you’ve turned off the default option to have Google Chrome ask before sharing any location information with sites you visit, here’s how to get it back:

1. Click the three dots in the top-right corner of any Chrome tab or window.

2. Select “Settings.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on Settings in the drop-down menu.

3. Scroll down and click “Advanced.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on Advanced.

4. Under “Privacy and Security,” select “Site Settings.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on Site Settings.

5. Click “Location.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Make sure the Location tab says ‘Ask before accessing’ under it.

6. Toggle on the option to “Ask before accessing” if it isn’t already on.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Now, websites will always ask for your location before you share it.

