How to turn off location tracking on the Facebook app for your iPhone

- You can easily turn off location tracking on the Facebook app for your iPhone if you’re concerned about privacy.
- You can also customise your Facebook app’s settings to track your location only when you are actively using the app.
While there may be plenty of reasons to allow your Facebook app track your location, you can also turn off location tracking on your Facebook app on an iPhone to protect your privacy.
Here’s how you can turn off or adjust location tracking and sharing on Facebook.
How to turn off location tracking on the Facebook app for iPhone
1. From the Facebook app, tap the three parallel bars at the bottom left of the screen.
2. Scroll down to and tap “Settings & Privacy.”
3. Tap “Settings.”
4. Scroll down to and tap “Location” under the “Privacy” heading.
5. Tap “Location Services.”
6. Tap “Location” and on the next screen in your Settings app, select “Never” to turn off tracking entirely, or elect an option like “While Using the App” or “Always” to allow Facebook to track your location according to those respective settings.
You can get to this same location setting screen through the Settings app on your phone by scrolling down to the app section and finding Facebook.
