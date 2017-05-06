How to turn off emergency alerts on your iPhone

If you own an iPhone, chances are you’ve been disturbed before by a loud Amber or Emergency Alert notification.

For example, it was raining heavily in New York on Friday — everyone could see it. So the authorities issued a flood warning.

That flood warning meant that most people’s iPhones in the region starting making a very alarming noise simultaneously.

Wireless Emergency Alerts are turned on by default on all iPhones dating back to the iPhone 4, and they can include anything from flash flood warnings to information on wanted vehicles. Amber Alerts are also used to pass along information on missing persons.

It’s also important to note that both types of alerts are location based, so they will always be relevant to your current area.

While turning these alerts off isn’t recommended (who knows when the information could come in handy or save a life), it is technically possible to turn them off.

First you’ll need to head on over to your iPhone’s Settings app and tap Notifications. Next, just scroll until you reach the bottom, where you’ll be able to toggle both types of alerts from “on” to “off.”

You can check out the visual instructions below.

Go to your Settings app.

Tap on Notifications.

Scroll to the bottom and toggle Amber and Emergency Alerts “on” or “off.”

This is an updated version of a previously published article. Additional reporting by Steven Tweedie.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.