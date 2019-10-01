How to turn off in-app purchases on your iPhone, so your kids don't accidentally run up your credit card

Sergio G. Cañizares/Getty Images It’s easy to turn off the ability to make in-app purchases on your iPhone.

You can turn off in-app purchases on your iPhone using its Screen Time settings.

It’s helpful to turn off in-app purchases on an iPhone if you’re worried about your kids buying expensive add-ons by accident, or for other security reasons.

In a moment of endearing celebrity relatability, Kanye West once said he was sick and tired of all the in-app purchases made by his kids on their mobile device.

Fortunately for him and other frustrated parents out there,Apple now allows you to turn off in-app purchases on an iPhone with a few taps in the device’s Screen Time settings.

You can also protect yourself from pesky, predatory app purchases that may charge you without your even realising it.

Here are the five simple steps you can take to protect your credit card from being hit with any unwanted or unintended in-app purchases.

How to turn off in-app purchases on your iPhone



1. Go into your iPhone and open the Settings app.

2. Tap “Screen Time.” You can use the Search bar at the top to find Screen Time.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Tap Screen Time in your Settings.

3. Open the “Content & Privacy Restrictions” tab. Enable Content & Privacy Restrictions.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Select Content & Privacy Restrictions.

4. Once enabled, you’ll be able to open the “iTunes & App Store Purchases” tab.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Once you enable Content & Privacy Restrictions, you can select iTunes & App Store Purchases.

5. Tap “In-app Purchases.” The default setting will be “Allow.” Switch the checked setting to “Don’t Allow.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Make sure Don’t Allow is checked.

You’re all set. Any attempt to make an in-app purchase will be met with a message saying they aren’t permitted.

