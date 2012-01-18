How To Turn Off Google's Annoying New 'Personal Results'

Photo: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

Google recently rolled out its “Search Plus Your World” product, which essentially turns every Google search into a Google+ search.”A little help from your friends,” Google says on its new Search Plus info page.



The new Search might be helpful if every result wasn’t tied to a Google+ page, that is.

Now, if you search for “sushi” images, you might get back an image result a friend has posted to Google+ (versus a result that’s relevant because it has climbed the ladder of Google’s PageRank algorithm).

Regardless of whether Google’s “Personal Results” raise anti-trust issues or not, these new results can be pretty annoying.

Here’s how to turn off “Search Plus Your World.”

