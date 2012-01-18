How To Turn Off Google's Annoying New 'Personal Results'

Ellis Hamburger
larry page in mirror angry upset justin sullivan getty

Photo: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

Google recently rolled out its “Search Plus Your World” product, which essentially turns every Google search into a Google+ search.”A little help from your friends,” Google says on its new Search Plus info page.

The new Search might be helpful if every result wasn’t tied to a Google+ page, that is.

Now, if you search for “sushi” images, you might get back an image result a friend has posted to Google+ (versus a result that’s relevant because it has climbed the ladder of Google’s PageRank algorithm).

Regardless of whether Google’s “Personal Results” raise anti-trust issues or not, these new results can be pretty annoying.

Here’s how to turn off “Search Plus Your World.”

Here's a Google Search that now automatically uses Search Plus Your World. It's filled with little Google+ avatar icons.

Click the cog in the top right corner of your screen (assuming you're signed in) and click Search Settings.

Click this box to turn off personal search by default.

Now check out...

Here Are The Week's Winners And Losers At CES In Las Vegas >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.