How To Turn Off Google's Annoying New 'Personal Results'

Google recently rolled out its “Search Plus Your World” product, which essentially turns every Google search into a Google+ search.”A little help from your friends,” Google says on its new Search Plus info page.
The new Search might be helpful if every result wasn’t tied to a Google+ page, that is.
Now, if you search for “sushi” images, you might get back an image result a friend has posted to Google+ (versus a result that’s relevant because it has climbed the ladder of Google’s PageRank algorithm).
Regardless of whether Google’s “Personal Results” raise anti-trust issues or not, these new results can be pretty annoying.
Here’s how to turn off “Search Plus Your World.”
Here's a Google Search that now automatically uses Search Plus Your World. It's filled with little Google+ avatar icons.
Click the cog in the top right corner of your screen (assuming you're signed in) and click Search Settings.
