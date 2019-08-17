How to turn off your Fitbit Ionic to conserve its battery when you're not using it

Steven John
FitbitYou can turn off your Fitbit Ionic through its Settings menu.

On those rare occasions when you plan to go a few hours, or even a few days, not wearing your Fitbit Ionic, you should give the smart tracker a break and shut it down.

Shutting down a Fitbit Ionic is also the best way to get the tracker working properly again if it’s sluggish when running apps, or as you swipe from screen-to-screen.

You can’t turn a Fitbit Ionic off using the physical buttons on the sides of the unit; you need to complete a multi-step process on the screen. However, you can restart the device by holding down the back and bottom buttons for a few seconds, until you see the Fitbit logo appear.

Fortunately, all of the steps combined will take you less time to perform than you’ve spent reading this article.

How to turn off a Fitbit Ionic

1. Open the “Settings” app.

Screen Shot 2019 08 16 at 10.45.59 AMYouTube/Asian Geek SquadNavigate to the Ionic’s Settings app.

2. Scroll all the way down and tap the word “About.”

3. Scroll down again and tap the word “Shutdown.”

Screen Shot 2019 08 14 at 11.05.32 AMYouTube/Asian Geek SquadScroll down and select ‘Shutdown.’

4. Tap “Yes” to confirm.

And to turn a Fitbit Ionic back on, just press and hold the left button (the solo button, if you can’t tell which side is left while the tracker is powered off).

